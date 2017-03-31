Imagine your local school wants to hire a new teacher, a new security guard, and two new janitors. Obviously there’s no magic money tree, so they will have to raise your taxes to pay for it. Now imagine the school says you CANNOT send your kids there, but you still have to pay for the new employees. How would that make you feel?
Now imagine the teacher is a tax assessor, the security guard is a St. Clair County Deputy, and the janitors are township road workers. If you live in the city limits of Belleville, Shiloh, or Swansea, this is exactly the scenario you are looking at if you vote for any of the “Citizens for a better township” candidates, you are voting to hire three or four new employees who will do absolutely nothing for you, but you will be paying for their salary, health insurance and pensions. Your city street department repairs your roads, not the township. Don’t waste your vote or your tax dollars.
If you live in the city limits of Belleville, Swansea, of Shiloh and are in St. Clair Township, and you are tired of endless tax increases, vote for the Independent candidates only.
Mark Kern, Swansea
