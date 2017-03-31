Vote yes on April 4

I am writing this letter in support of the public safety tax which is on the ballot on April 4, 2017. As the former president of the East St. Louis Chapter of the NAACP for 31 years, as a pastor, as a businessman and as a police chaplain, I have had many opportunities to deal with the issue of public safety. I have pastored the police, counseled families of victims of violence and families of offenders and personally worked with our community to eradicate violence as a police commissioner and businessman. I know how important public safety is to the future of the E. St. Louis community and St. Clair County.
For that reason, I am asking you to vote “yes” for public safety on April 4th and “yes” to the future of our community and our children and grandchildren. By voting yes for the public safety tax, you will be voting for much needed monies for our police departments to hire additional police and for our county to hire additional probation officers. Most of these tax dollars will be paid by persons from outside our county who shop in St. Clair County. No tax will be on food or medicine.
Vote yes for our children and grandchildren. Vote yes on April 4th for the public safety tax.
The Rev. Johnny Scott, East St. Louis
