Phil Goodwin says the status quo in O’Fallon is good and wants to stay the course. Well, here’s the course the city has been on:
▪ Jamie Auffenberg decided to move his dealerships and their tax income to Shiloh. Did city leadership have a clue?
▪ Let contracts worth $188,335 for air conditioning units on contracts advertised in Hilo, Hawaii, and Portland, Oregon. Local companies were not allowed to bid.
▪ Just let a $4 million contract for soccer fields with one bid. Again, local companies were not allowed to bid.
▪ Bought the land under the new fire station for $2 million from a blind trust with no appraisal on the land.
▪ Bought the old bank building across from city hall with no appraisal but cannot use it for the intended purpose because it is not Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
▪ Multi-million dollar, multi-year trash contract with no bid.
▪ Over $100,000 for new street signs with no bid.
▪ Tried to sell the water and sewer departments with no financial plan but one Alderman stated, “the City has needs.”
▪ Raised the city’s debt from $11 million to $67 million, now $2,093 for each person of all ages living in O’Fallon. And, the city makes “Interest Only” payments on a good part of that debt.
Phil, status quo and stay the course are not Good Wins for O’Fallon.
Vote for transparency and fairness. Vote for Herb Roach!
Mike Tiernan, O’Fallon
