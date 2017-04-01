Mayor Mark Eckert gets it

I would like to address the statement “I don’t feel safe in my house. Not one bit,” at the recent mayoral debate, directed at the city of Belleville and Mark Eckert. Twenty-five years ago (give or take) Eckert and two other gentlemen started the Franklin Neighborhood Association. That neighborhood at the time needed some TLC. Those three men took it upon themselves to make a difference in that neighborhood, and they succeeded 100 percent. What is amazing, is that Eckert did those things without being or running for mayor. He has continued to make a difference in the positive for the city of Belleville. Frank Menn Sr. would be very proud of Eckert and the things he has accomplished, because he gets it!
Frank Menn, Fairview Heights
