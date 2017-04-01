We support public safety tax

The Illinois Federation of Public Employees (IFPE Local 4008), the union representing probation officers in St. Clair County, has endorsed the public safety referendum on the April 4, 2017, ballot in St. Clair County. IFPE President Tom Kosowski joined Area Vice President Paul Sullivan in supporting the measure, which will alleviate the problems of understaffing of probation officers, which has been a safety concern in the county.
The referendum asks for a 1 percent sales surcharge that will address many public safety issues, among them the underfunding and understaffing of the St. Clair County Probation Department. Currently, probation officers supervise caseloads that are dangerously high, with some of the highest risk and most violent offenders in the state.
“A ‘yes’ vote will support our members, the officers, and support staff of the St. Clair County Probation Department,” said Area Vice President Paul Sullivan, a veteran probation officer.
“We work alongside law enforcement officers in keeping our county safe. The probation officers in St. Clair County provide an essential service that keeps the community safe and saves taxpayers millions of dollars. Our probation officers are sworn officers of the law. This small investment will give St. Clair residents the peace of mind they deserve. We respectfully ask that St. Clair County residents vote ‘yes’ on April 4, 2017.”
Paul Sullivan, IFPE Counsel President/Area Vice President Local 4408
