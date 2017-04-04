I found Jane Adams’ book, “The Transition of Rural Life in Southern Illinois, 1890-1990,” kind of unique. It paralleled Robert Gordon’s tome, “The Rise and Fall of American Growth,” whereas, Gordon describes a fabulous century, 1870-1970.
Adams describes life on seven different farms in Union County, Illinois. Even had pictures. She lives Gordon’s line, “A housewife trudging 148 miles a year, toting 36 tons of water, 10 times daily.”
Adams must have been their Harper Lee, her line, “All everybody ever wanted of me was work,” and “We were the fattest people ever going to the poor house.”
Well, my point here: Good books are found by chance. Actually, I was looking for information on the old Atlas Powder plant, which settled in Union County on 2,000 acres adjacent to Wolf Lake in 1923. Well, I found it and more.
I point out our county surely paralleled some of Adams’ depictions, course my depicter being Dad.
Well, my book came from Sesser. I told my brother he should order it; he’d get the same one I got. He said, “I didn’t have to. They had two right here in Steeleville.”
Guess I ought to take a trek through a couple of there rural libraries like that. Like Bill Nunn’s books, with seven right here in arms reach, I could learn a ton of southern Illinois.
Joe Fontana, Roxana
Comments