Past the time for Trump to comply

0:27 Election Day in the metro-east Pause

1:20 Tips for voters on Election Day Tuesday

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

0:50 New bar and restaurant planned for downtown Belleville

0:39 District 201 superintendent talks about changes to school bus service

1:53 What would you think about a local tax increase?

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty