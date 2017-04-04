Americans want major change

Over the last several congressional elections, and most conspicuously in the recent presidential election, the American people have sent a clear signal – that they want a major change in public policy. It is the duty of Congress to respond. To do so, it needs to deliberate wisely and in good faith, with all sides participating. When all do not have a chance to deliberate, we get a bad bill like Obamacare. The Democrats agree that tweaks might be needed, but there was no deliberation by all sides and written behind closed doors.
Maybe those tweaks would have been ironed out. But this deliberation must result in laws that accord with the will of the people.
John Schrand, Belleville
