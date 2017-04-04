Teens see the allure of the drug trade

What teenager wouldn’t love walking around with hundreds or even thousands of dollars in their pocket?
What teenager wouldn’t love operating a successful business?
What teenager wouldn’t love target practice on moving targets with high powered hand guns including some that can fire as many as 100 bullets after a single pull of the trigger?
What teenager wouldn’t enjoy spending their days and evenings riding around in a car or sitting on a couch doing nothing but listening to music or watching television with friends?
Now that you recognize the allure of the drug trade you must recognize that until we provide sufficient opportunities for kids in the inner cities to find interesting jobs enabling them to earn income, the shoot ‘em up bang bang will continue.
President Donald Trump is expected to create jobs. I hope there will be some effort to ensure some of them are created in areas where people from the inner cities have access to them. Jobs paying much less than the drug trade will provide far fewer funds to purchase cars and public transportation doesn’t go everywhere.
Brad Sewell, Collinsville
Comments