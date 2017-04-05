Donald Trump knows what he’s doing

Donald Trump is not Adolf Hitler. He is not a racist. He is not anti-gay. He is not anti-women. He is not from another planet.
Trump is a genius at negotiating to get the best bang for the buck. He is very strong and is respected around the world. It’s only the morons in the U.S. who think they know better, and they are rioting, burning, and looting to prove their point. The American morons were completely content with eight years of a weak and unqualified president. They don’t know how to handle someone who knows what he’s doing, I guess.
No Russian approached me about whom to vote for. Were you approached?
The “shadow government” being generated by Barack Obama sounds to me like an attempt at a coup, which is treason, and could land him in prison and to the death penalty. He’s not smart enough to get away with that.
Donald Trump is the president of the United States. Get over it.
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
