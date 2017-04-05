How low can Glenn go?

Glenn McCoy hits a new low so often that it’s hard to imagine how low he can go. But his latest cartoon in the March 10 BND is a shining example of his general mean-spirited work. The depiction of women as protesters really, really stinks. “I am woman. Hear me snore,” may have tickled his funny bone, but it aptly exposes his disrespect for half the world’s population. I think the only reason he’s in the BND staff is to make folks angry and write letters to fill space on the opinion page.
Karen Busch, Smithton
