We live in an age of alternate facts

It seems with the election of Donald Trump we now live in the age of, “alternate facts, alternate science and alternate truth.” We have a man who doesn’t believe in climate change in charge of the EPA. We have a woman who doesn’t believe in improving public schools and supports voucher programs and charter schools in charge of the Department of Education. We have a general named “Mad Dog” as Defense Secretary.
Our new president gets his news and “alternate facts” from Fox News. He tweets his childish thoughts in response to nearly every comment or perceived criticism (whether real or imagined) like an insecure, pimpled-faced teenager. Trump has the look and mannerisms of Italy’s Benito Mussolini (complete with the pouting face). Trump attacks anyone who dares question his own perceived authority, intelligence or lack of political experience by hurling unsubstantiated lies regardless of the truth or the facts.
This would all be comical if it weren’t so dangerous and sad. This is not my president and I truly for the first time in my life fear for America’s future. All I can say is that whatever damage Trump does to this country over the next four years, it isn’t my fault because I didn’t vote for him.
Eric Reeve, Belleville
