To all of you male readers out there: Are you tired of having to hide your manliness and your own feelings? Are you fed up with gay pride, lesbian and LGBT/QRST marches?
Are you tired of flag burners, protest marchers, BLM idiots, and safe spaces for college snowflakes? How about those who need play dough and bubble guppy videos, while cuddling with their therapy dog just to make it through the day? Then this day is for you, son:
Steaks on a charcoal grill; plus cold beer on tap; plus beautiful, full-figured women equals complete happiness for mankind. Proclamation: Today is Heterosexual Male Pride Day. Celebrate!
Roddy Riggs, Highland
