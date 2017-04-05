In my opinion the media is part of the bedrock of our information as well as entertainment. The media is part of our knowledge base. I like the way the BND continues reporting and investigating, despite President Donald Trump’s media bashing and untruths. I especially commend letter writer J.D. Kizziar for the thought-provoking, intelligent, March 1 letter to the editor, upholding the free press and stating that, “our democracy depends upon a free press.” I concur with my fellow letter writer on this ideal. In fact, I am reminded that it was President Thomas Jefferson who put forth the ideal that our liberty depends on the freedom of the press. It is true also that the American press supports civil rights. As a black American this is particularly important to me. I am a tactile learner, so even though I get news via the television and computer, I enjoy reading the newspapers when I drink my morning coffee. So while we are upholding the freedom of the press, I suggest that we also support newspapers (and magazines).
Katie Harper Wright, East St. Louis
