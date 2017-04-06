Single payer health care is best answer

The Republican Congress tried and failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Their version would have been a disaster, with millions fewer covered and higher premiums. For years they have screamed for repeal like babies throwing tantrums because they lost their pacifiers.
In 2009 with President Barack Obama and a Democratic Congress, that party had a chance to do what was really needed - pass a universal single payer plan. It didn’t happen. Why? Too many members of that party were “in bed” with big insurance and pharmaceutical companies for money contributions. From the start they insisted that single payer was “off the table.”
The resulting Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) was passed with no Republican votes. It was way too long and complicated, because too many Democratic lawmakers wanted special exceptions included. This is why Republicans were able to convince so many “tea party” types how bad it was.
It did cover many people who had no coverage before. It is disheartening that the Republicans want to destroy it. It should be fixed, not repealed.
The only real answer is a single payer system where everybody is covered. Most “advanced” countries have successful programs of this type. In France a public-private universal coverage system works well. Their federal government cost is less than half of what it is here.
The Affordable Care Act was headed the right way, but too complicated. Health care is a right, not a for-profit “commodity.” Single payer is the best answer.
Larry Brown, Glen Carbon
