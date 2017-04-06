Oppose the ERA ratification

The Equal Rights Amendment was advanced by feminists, humanists, and Socialists. Through schools teaching values clarification and consciousness-raising, and court rulings, their goal is to replace America’s Christian culture, values, and morals. Of leading ERA activists, Gloria Steinem wrote, “Feminism is the path to humanism, and it is humanism which is its goal.”
Betty Friedan, Humanist of the Year, 1975, said housewives are parasites. Read: Humanist Manifestos I and II; Observance International Women’s Year, 1975. “Revolution: Tomorrow is NOW,” lists abortion and homosexual rights, and eliminating nationalism ... hence hatred for “Make America Great Again” President Donald Trump.
ERA puts sex into the Constitution, especially alternate sexual lifestyles ... “Equality of rights ... shall not be denied ... on account of sex.”
“Equal pay for equal work” is deceitful. Most men work more hours, stay longer on the same job. For many women a job is fitted around motherhood. Laws exist for equal pay for equal work.
ERA means NO equal rights for Christians – they would be considered haters and bigots – individuals’ or “big box” businesses would be made subservient or forced out of business, their churches face loss of tax-exemption. Traditional sex-roles would be eliminated. Homemaker’s Social Security survivor benefits would be jeopardized. Women could lose special accommodations at work. Females ages 18-26 would be subject to the draft if men were drafted, and forced to accept combat assignments equally with men – an unwise defense policy!
Please ask your legislators to oppose ratification of ERA!
Joan Cobb, Nashville
