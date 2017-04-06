America needs fair, honest and unbiased judges

Liberal U.S. judges in robes playing God to go against the U.S. Constitution for President Donald Trump’s six-nation Muslim terrorist travel ban in the United States!
U.S. President Donald Trump has the right as president of the United States to protect the American citizens with national security in the U.S. Constitution.
There are 51 other Muslim nations that President Trump isn’t blocking with the travel ban, so you can’t say it’s Muslim travel ban discrimination.
Liberal U.S. judges playing dirty politics to block it and going against the law of the land called the U.S. Constitution, is endangering the safety of American citizens from Muslim terrorist attacked in the U.S.
It’s not religious discrimination for it treats Christians and Muslims the same!
The U.S. Supreme Court will overrule the six Muslim terrorist nations travel ban in the United States!
Please, Jesus, send the American citizens fair, honest and unbiased U.S. judges that will obey the U.S. Constitution and protect us from harm!
George Culley, Pinckneyville
