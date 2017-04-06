I don’t think President Trump likes the office anymore. He doesn’t look well and has gained a lot of weight even though he takes refuge on the golf course every weekend. As a result of all the criticism, he’s had to bring in the pretty family as a buffer, and even little Barron will soon be playing under his desk to keep him amused.
Though he enjoyed campaigning, his operators never suggested the job would be like this, and probably just told him what to do and say and that everyone would love him.
Sorry, Donald, you’ve been had, as have we.
Joan M. Davis, Belleville
