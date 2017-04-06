Questioning Collinsville mayor’s disability

Last year at the Collinsville Home Depot I parked in a disability spot at the same time Mayor John Miller parked in a spot in a row directly behind me. While getting out of my car I saw the mayor more than trotting about 50 yards toward a vehicle apparently to talk to the passengers. It was startling when reading Mayor Miller’s 2016 Annual Verification of Eligibility For Standard Homestead Exemption. Under the “check one statement that applies” the mayor claimed, “Veteran with a service disability of 70 percent or more.” I believe my 2016 observation at Home Depot would rate our Collinsville Mayor Miller of less than 5 percent. Even seeing him currently walking at City Council meetings calls to question his 70 percent disability. In order to qualify for the total reduction of Estimated Assessed Valuation at 109 Alpha Drive, John Miller signed the required form on Jan. 16, 2016.
Bob DesPain, Collinsville
