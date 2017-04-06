Why didn’t women march during Obama terms?

With all of the recent women’s marches and demands for equal pay, respect and what-not, I have to wonder: Where were all of these marches while Barack Obama was in office? Did women march then and I just missed it? Since the election, no policies have changed regarding any of the issues that these women are presenting. These are the same conditions that existed during the past eight years, yet I don’t remember any women demanding change then, at least not by engaging in mass protests. Were these issues not important then or did these same women choose not to march, knowing it would embarrass our wonderful young president?
Maybe I should stop watching the major network news broadcasts. I might actually learn something then.
Gerard Luebbers, Carlyle
