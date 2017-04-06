My experience with affordable health care: President Barack Obama didn’t ruin health care. He tried, with no help from the Republicans, to fix a failing health care system. I know it has its faults, but it worked great for me the last four years. It was cheaper and had better coverage than the policy at work, and I wasn’t forced to work more hours to keep it. But I could have kept my work insurance, and I kept my same doctors.
I’m so tired of people badmouthing Obamacare. The truth is the Republicans have had five years to come up with something better, but they don’t seem to like Paul Ryan’s bill either.
Very soon I’ll be on Medicare. I hope Donald Trump doesn’t screw that up.
Impeach Trump 2017
Kathy Callahan, Belleville
