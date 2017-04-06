An outrageous library fee

When we first moved to Illinois we rented a house with an O’Fallon address, which, we discovered, was actually Caseyville Township. I went to the O’Fallon library and asked about a library card. I walked out with my temporary card and got the permanent card in the mail a few days later.
Then, five years ago, we moved to a house with a Belleville address, so I went to the Belleville library for a card. You’re in St. Clair Township, I was told, outside city limits. (two blocks from the Belleville East High School parking lot?) The fee they told me was nearly $200 a year!
These cards can be used to borrow books throughout St. Clair County, in which we live. O’Fallon charges nothing for township residents, as does Collinsville; at that time I was told Edwardsville charges $5 to township residents. What possible justification can Belleville offer for their truly outrageous fee??? (Didn’t pay it, of course — I don’t permit others to take advantage of me.)
Ginny Kiernan Dahlberg, Belleville
