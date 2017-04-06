A very important date in history for Christians is the date of Christ’s crucifixion. Wikipedia gives the two dates, April 7, 30 AD, and April 3, 33 AD, as the two most popular dates accepted by modern scholars for Christ’s death. The majority of scholars favor the 30 AD date.
In his seminal book “Chronological Aspects Of The Life of Christ,” Harold Hoehner gives a persuasive argument that the 33 AD date is a more reasonable choice. Hoehner primarily bases his preference on the fact that Christ’s ministry began about 29 AD and lasted approximately 3 1/2 years.
In discussing the 70 weeks of Daniel, Hoehner gives the “terminus a quo” (starting date) as March 5, 444 BC. Keeping in mind that a year equals exactly 365.24219879 days and that 1 BC to 1 AD covers only one year, one can calculate the terminus ad quem (end date) of the first 69 weeks (173,880 days) of Daniel’s prophecy as March 30, 33 AD. On this date, Christ was cut off (rejected) by the Jews as he entered Jerusalem on a donkey during the first Easter holy week.
Although most scholars accept the 30 AD date, the 33 AD date is backed more soundly by the historical record of biblical verses covering Christ’s ministry. In addition, if one believes in fulfilled prophecy, the 33 AD date supports the fulfillment of the first 69 weeks of one of the most important prophecies (Dan. 9: 24-27) in the Bible.
Thomas Fohne, Columbia
