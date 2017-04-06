Trump’s actions make up for inarticulacy

I agree with Mitch Boyce’s March 9 letter in which he stated that President Donald Trump is not the most articulate president we’ve ever had. However, I think it might be more appropriate to consider what the president has done in just less than two months, rather than focusing on his vocabulary and communicative skills. After all, President Barack Obama was probably the most articulate president in our history, but look at what a dismal failure his administration was. But boy, could he speak well.
On the other hand, inarticulate Trump has accomplished much in such a short time. The stock market has soared since his inauguration. He has stimulated job growth; more is sure to follow with future corporate and personal tax cuts. Similarly, he has begun cutting burdensome regulations, which will only enhance economic growth. He killed the TPP trade deal, which will improve trade benefits to the U.S. Trump approved the Dakota pipeline, which will create thousands of new jobs, not to mention the increase in oil for the U.S. He’s actively pushing to end sanctuary cities, reducing illegal immigration, and deporting criminal illegal immigrants. He is repealing the collapsing Obamacare and replacing it with a significantly improved health care program. He has done other positive things too numerous to mention here.
In short, President Trump has done and is doing what we elected him to do, and that’s a lot more important to me than sounding like all the rest of the smooth talking, superbly articulate politicians.
Les Harris, Freeburg
