Katie Stuart is a Madigan puppet

Wow! State Rep. Katie Stuart sponsored a bill to stop cost of living raises, mileage increases, and hotel reimbursements for legislators, until a budget is passed. Illinois legislators don’t deserve a cost of living increase period! Stuart’s bill is inconsequential.
Stuart told the BND she didn’t understand the budget process and she wants to do an audit. She doesn’t have a clue regarding the cost or time it would take to do that audit. Evidently, Stuart needs to take a few college level accounting courses. She is a math teacher though, so she should be able to understand negative numbers? If she does, she will understand Illinois’s budget process just fine.
Stuart’s Democrat Sugar Daddy, Mike Madigan, funneled $867,276.52 into her campaign. Madigan also made sure she received another $471,362.07 from Unions and $438,274.88 from the Candidate Committee. Obviously she will be a Madigan Democrat rubber stamp. Madigan is always about Chicago, at the expense of Southern Illinois.
I am troubled Stuart is in favor of redirecting $10 million from our metro schools to help fund the Chicago public school bailout. Equally troubling, Madigan wants the state to take over the funding of the Chicago’s failed pension system. Sadly, Stuart will vote for Madigan’s higher state income taxes. A total of $1,987,543.02 was spent to elect Stuart, and all she can come up with is no cost of living increases for mileage until there is a budget? Sad!
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
