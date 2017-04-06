One thing never changes

I had read about the recent closures of Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights and Fischer’s Restaurant in Belleville. Recently, I had occasion to drive by both of these fine establishments, and it saddened me to actually see them closed down.
It reminded me that there will always be change, it can’t be stopped, and nothing stays the same forever. But I was comforted to remember the Bible scripture, “Jesus Christ, the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” – Hebrews 13:8
Indeed, if we take Jesus Christ into our hearts and put out trust in Him, we do have the promise of something that will never change, eternity with Him. All believers can joyfully look forward to this certainty.
Michael L. Lukens, Trenton
Comments