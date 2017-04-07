Proud of Congressman Mike Bost

I am proud to see the name of my U.S. Representative, Congressman Mike Bost, on a bipartisan letter to his colleagues in the House of Representatives to support the global response to HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.
The President’s Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria leverage United States leadership to empower developing countries to build their own programs to fight these infectious killers. Thanks to efforts of PEPFAR and the Global Fund, we are on track to save 30 million people from HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria by 2019, and achieve an AIDS-free generation. We have both a humanitarian mission and a domestic interest in ensuring that effective infrastructure exists to fight pandemics.
Thank you for your commitment and leadership, Rep. Bost.
Sarah Borgstede, Belleville
