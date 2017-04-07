Will Americans ever get affordable health care?

Confused about healthcare? Don’t be. The concept is straightforward. It’s the health insurance folks that make it complicated. And that’s deliberate!
Here’s the crux of health insurance: The cost of the health insurance product is shared by policyholders, the people insured. In insurance jargon, a group of policyholders is called a “pool.” A larger “pool” of policyholders distributes the cost of services to more people, so cost per policy, in theory, is less. The smaller the pool, the greater the financial burden on each policyholder. Having many insurance companies selling health insurance results in smaller pools, so the individuals insured pay more (as opposed to those in a larger pool). Also, complex policies offering a wide variety of coverage choices and deductibles serve to increase the cost (premium) of the policy. In addition, policyholders bear the insurance company’s cost of sales, claims administration and profit.
Politicians claim to be working diligently to deliver affordable healthcare to Americans. So it is obvious that they should focus on providing Americans with a single-payer insurance plan that would maximize the “pool” and minimize premium cost. This would also reduce the cost of sales and administration, and there would be no “cost-of-profit” to the policyholder. Also, providing a minimum of policy options that cover a wide range of services would further reduce the cost of administration.
So will politicians deliver affordable healthcare for their fellow Americans? Or will they do the bidding for wealthy insurance moguls?
Michael K. Broughton, Green Park, Mo.
