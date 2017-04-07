So do the proponents of capture, neuter and release of feral cats, or as Bill Malec aptly describes it, “unowned, free-roaming, community cats,” take their inspiration from Hillary and say, “It takes a village to raise a cat?”
Mark Godwin, Lebanon
April 7, 2017 8:00 AM
