The time is now.
We’ve all heard all the promises! It’s time for the taxpayer to enjoy the same benefits that our elected officials enjoy! Take health care, for example!
We live in the most powerful nation in the world. We still don’t have health care for everyone! If we, the people, can have health care, then why should we pay for the politicians to have the best health care that we can’t have? We have people that claim that they love America so much but only seem to be making money for themselves and their companies. I’m sure that there are more people that want to see something done for all Americans. This is for all Americans, whether you are black, white, Asian, Muslim or Jewish! We are all Americans! This is for all of the voters in this country. If our government does not take care of our business, then next election replace them all. Do what is best for Americans!
Robert Kirkland Jr., O’Fallon
