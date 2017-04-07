Where’s Mike Bost??
Well, I see he doesn’t show his face in public, but he has voted recently to help Donald Trump strip the EPA, voted to help coal companies pollute our waterways, helped let disabled vets buy and keep guns ‘cause we all know that’s a Second Amendment thing and here just a day or so ago, he votes to strip privacy from your internet browser activities. To top it off he was paid by the Internet giants, a sum of nearly $30,000 for that vote. I don’t really care about who looks at my purchases on the Internet, I like colored underwear, but that’s not the point. Bost, along with every other Republican in Congress, voted to allow this invasion of your privacy to happen. Now the ISP you have may “SELL” your info to advertisers to make some big bucks with that info. I say it’s time for all of us to stand up for our rights and vote these RepubliCONS out of office!! This is a typical example of BOUGHT and PAID FOR politicians, mainly Republicon, by the corporations and big business. You can check out the payments made to the Republicons at this website. https://www.theverge.com/2017/3/29/15100620/congress-fcc-isp-web-browsing-privacy-fire-sale. John Shimkus, a Republican from Collinsville, should really be ashamed he received over $104,000 for his vote. In fact ALL Illinois Republican Congressmen took money. Time for them to go! Remember, November 2018 ...
Richard Wosylus, Smithton
