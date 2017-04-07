AFSCME isn’t threatening to force a strike

In response to “AFSCME threatens to strike against Illinois taxpayers”: Let’s set the record straight. Bruce Rauner, not AFSCME, walked away from the negotiating table in January 2016 and has steadfastly refused to negotiate ever since. AFSCME members are not striking against Illinois taxpayers, (psst ... we are Illinois taxpayers) AFSCME is about to strike over unfair labor practices, such as not negotiating in good faith and the Rauner administration’s efforts to privatize and sell off our jobs. AFSCME members have voted to authorize a strike rather than accept the terms Rauner intends to force upon them. Even in light of this, Rauner still insists there will be no more negotiations. Bruce Rauner, not AFSCME, is threatening to force a strike against Illinois taxpayers.
Cole Young, Steeleville
