Kindly remember early voters

Mr. Couch, I read with interest your March 14 self-congratulatory opinion piece “Learn about April 4 election during this Sunshine Week.” What I found interesting about the article is your paper’s 20th-century approach toward a 21st-century election.
Over the next three weeks your paper is going to publish articles about the candidates and ballot issues for the April 4 election for the purpose of informing voters; but, Mr. Couch, we have had early voting for a number of years now and many of us prefer to use this convenience or to complete write-in ballots rather than vote on Election Day itself.
For this election early voting began on Feb. 28, so your voting information should have been published starting in the last week of February at the latest. Most of the information needed to inform oneself can be found online if one looks hard and long enough (with the exception of school board candidates), but most voters don’t bother to expend the necessary time and energy: They vote without being informed about the candidates or the issues.
Kindly remember the 20 percent or so of us that vote early. If democracy truly demands informed voters, then it is the obligation of the 4th estate to provide that information to the public in a timely manner considering the modern election processes.
Dave Arnold, O’Fallon
