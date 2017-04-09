Don’t expect things to happen overnight

I wholeheartedly agree with letter writer David Busse’s observation that painted yellow or white center and edge lines on Illinois roadways would make them safer. For those of us living in the “country,” navigating rural roads in the dark of night or in hazardous weather conditions can prove to be a real white-knuckle experience.
Unfortunately, as with everything bureaucratic, it’s not as easy as just jumping into the old paint truck and heading out to lay down paint. In these austere budgetary times there are never enough resources to allow for properly marking all the highways and byways.
The first determination is who actually “owns” the road to be painted/repainted. In Illinois there is a complex network of roadways maintained without fanfare by the state, county, township, or city. Trying to find the right bellybutton for a particular stretch of road can be a real hair-pulling exercise.
One township official, whom I was referred to in the past after numerous calls and emails, advised that the need for striping was determined by traffic volume. I was advised that in St. Clair County, that determination is made by the county’s highway engineer. If the traffic count doesn’t meet the required standard then striping won’t happen.
It’s the government! Just don’t expect things to be simple or happen overnight.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
