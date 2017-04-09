Newsflash: money is tight

Double news flash to Lee Pitzer – money is tight in both golfdom and higher education (Disappointed in Closing, March 5).
According to the National Golf Foundation, a 1990s golf-building boom left the U.S. with excess capacity in courses. The ensuing recession forced a shakeout: Since 2008 the U.S. has averaged 137 course closings a year, with minimal new construction.
The Hills joins area closings such as Stonebridge of Maryville in 2011, and Lockhaven near Alton in 2014. Even without The Hills, the county still has St. Clair Country Club plus a dozen other golf courses.
When I taught at McKendree, the then-Locust Hills was too small to support a practice range, and too short for college matches. The Bearcat team uses Far Oaks as its home course. If Pitzer thinks Lebanon can support a course, why doesn’t he buy 160 acres of rolling terrain north of town and build a modern facility?
Next, let’s address higher education finances. McKendree barely survived the 1980s. The past two decades it has rebounded under President Jim Dennis and his team of innovative faculty and fiscally prudent administrators. I now teach at Webster University, and money is tight at all universities amid enrollment dips. Schools must set priorities on how best to employ scarce funds.
This is why I take issue with Pitzer’s remark that McKendree has not “... acted as a good and responsible neighbor.”
McKendree is not a neighbor of Lebanon; it is a full citizen and stakeholder of the city. McKendree must choose endeavors wisely to survive financially. The Lebanon community should respect this.
John P. Orr, Swansea
