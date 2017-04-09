There are still kind, caring people

On Feb. 28, while we were walking along Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights, my wife stumbled and fell on the sidewalk. Three people stopped to assist. Although we do not know their names we want to thank them for their assistance. It was kind and thoughtful for them to stop and render aid. My wife is fine, and those who assisted her are fine people.
In the world in which we live caring and kindness does still manifest itself. Thank you and God bless you.
E. Padgett, Fairview Heights
