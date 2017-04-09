Obama was graceful and efficient

I now have to defend previous entries against attacks by the likes of Leon Anderson, Russell Fette, and Bill Malec. I am not complaining, just stating the fact. The latest criticism was a letter by Fette that took me to task for giving too much credit to President Barack Obama for the recovery from the financial crisis of 2007-08. Fette’s position is that George W. Bush took all necessary actions to alleviate the stresses on the financial system and the economy, before he left office in January 2009. Obama just had the simple responsibility of carrying out the policies handed to him. Like most things with government, it is not that simple, as President Donald Trump is unfortunately finding out.
The stock market hit its bottom on March 9, 2009, six weeks after Obama became president, and is now more than three times as high from that low. If we chose not to give Obama’s policies and actions credit for this extraordinary increase then we should certainly give Bush blame for the nation having to endure the crisis of 2007-08, as Bush had been our leader since January 2001.
Fette’s criticism of my providing too much credit to Obama for the recovery might have had some validity if Fette had quoted me directly. Instead, Fette states, “Pitzer implies that when Obama became president he single-highhandedly ...met the challenge.”
POLITICO states, “President Barack Obama’s role was not to address the financial crisis, but instead to handle the ensuing financial cleanup, financial policy reforms, and the severe macroeconomic recession underway when he took office.”
He accomplished these tasks with grace, efficiency and style.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
Comments