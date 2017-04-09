Abusing the system

I have noticed for months every other person taking up handicapped parking spaces. Most have stickers that allow them to do so.
Sadly there are some that absolutely need these spaces, but the majority of these people park, jump out of the car, and walk or run better than I do.
I overheard one couple that constantly use their spaces (they have a handicapped card on their mirror) brag about how easy it is to get one. They also have a condo in Florida and are both on disability, yet they manage to eat at a local fast food place every day, and take the same handicapped space.
Also I have noticed the use of mobility scooters has increased dramatically. Most, but not all, users are morbidly obese, which in my opinion is a problem brought on by “spoon in mouth disease.”
I am sure that this is classified as a disability, and someone other that the user is paying for these.
In fact at our timeshare in Florida, they are overrunning the place, and causing long delays on the buses.
One of the surveys there actually asked if this was causing a problem with the transportation. You know what my answer was.
Jim Preston, Collinsville
