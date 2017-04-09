BND readers sound-off on taxes, election results

Hamilton the comedian
Oliver Hamilton missed his calling. He should have been a stand-up comedian. His reaction to assigning blame on politics in St. Clair County was ridiculous. What he did was very common in East St. Louis, so he didn’t think it was a crime. The people up the hill know it’s a crime. Mr. Hamilton will get what he deserves.
Support my theft
After reading your article on Oliver Hamilton, all I could do was shake my head. The nerve of him to ask the people he stole from to come and support him. He is nothing more than a thief and a joke.
Sales tax sanity
Sanity prevailed in St. Clair county when we voted down the two proposed tax increases. Officials need to learn to live within a budget and prioritize. The Social Security increase this year was .03 percent and the county wanted to increase taxes by 2 percent? Thank you to everyone who got out and voted.
Taxpayers win
Congratulations to the St. Clair County voters who voted “no” on the sales tax increases. A rare victory for the taxpayer. Common sense ruled the day and St. Clair County won’t have one of the highest sales taxes in the United States. Makes you wonder what the political clowns do with all the money they get now?
New SWIC president?
It is time for Georgia Costello to go. The college increased its enrollment dramatically a few years ago. They built new buildings, added roads and gates. Now, the college is hurting for money and the students are the ones who are being hurt through the increase in fees in tuition. We should cut Costello’s pay until she gets the college turned around to where it was a couple of years ago.
Tuition up. President pay down?
SWIC is cutting 19 positions, but what sort of cut is Georgia Costello going to take? These kids can’t afford tuition increases and here is this lady married to a grease-ball politician who isn’t cutting anything.
Mayor Eckert’s shovel
In the BND editorial supporting Mayor Eckert, you said he knows where the bodies are buried. Of course he does. He’s the one who buried them.
Equal pay won’t be soon
Tuesday, April 4 was Equal Pay Day. This day symbolizes how far into the year women have to work to make what men made in 2016. At the rate that things are changing, your great-great-great-granddaughters might have fair pay.
Extend Scott AFB runway
The landing strip for the planes at Scott Air Force Base is too short for planes to land. So, MidAmerica Airport has been approved to expand their runway so that planes can land there instead. Why don’t we just expand the runway at the base?
Quit, Claire. Save $18,000.
St. Clair Township assessor candidate Claire Prindable had no opponent in the election yet 34 percent of the voters refused to vote for her because the township assessor position is a worthless office that will cost the township $18,000 over her term. Prindable should do the right thing and not take the oath of office and save taxpayers $18,000.
Drop contract, Kernan
St. Clair Township Road Commissioner Kernan lost the election, but will he pay off the road employees for campaigning for him before he leaves office by extending or sweetening their already lucrative contract? That contract should be left for the new road commissioner to negotiate.
Cry from streets
I moved out of East St. Louis about nine years ago because I didn’t feel safe and I couldn’t bear the violence anymore. My brother was murdered while sitting inside his truck at the same residence where we were raised. This took place on Nov. 18, 2011. Since then, we have not heard a word from the East Saint Louis police department nor the Illinois State Police. This is a shame and I feel that the city has failed my family tremendously. It seems that the people that were put into positions to carry out change in the city have turned a blind eye towards the turmoil.
City leaders live elsewhere
East St. Louis is in dire straights for income and the city manager uses a city car to drive back and forth to Shiloh where he lives. How can a city improve when its mayor lives in Belleville, the city manager lives in Shiloh and the school district superintendent lives in Swansea. I’m sure they don’t care what happens as long as they get their paycheck because the towns where they live are safe.
Craving a clean Cahokia
Once again, St. Clair County has proved that enough money can buy any election. I’m sad for my county and especially my town of Cahokia. I am leaving the state as soon as possible. I will no longer have my tax money feeding the felons and criminals of local governance. I have a mayor who thinks he can do anything he wants including having felons on the board and run the city with no consequences. Brendan Kelly, if you had a backbone, those people would be in jail.
Cash for bus business?
About the Belleville school district going into the bus business, I thought that they were in the teaching business. How can they afford to buy a piece of property before an assessment is made? And how can they pay the bus leases? They must have big pockets to go into this. Where’s the money coming from because they talk all the time about being short-handed.
No more taxes, period
As I read the post-election coverage, I couldn’t believe the comments of District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier. Instead of sour grapes, why aren’t you, as a responsible manager, examining your program to see which managers, assistants, assistants to assistants and teachers you can cut. You need to pay attention to the message sent to you by the voters. No more taxes, period. Live within your budget.
Not a need-to-do
I would have voted for the security tax increase if Belleville police hadn’t already spent all that money on the brand new gym. That was a “nice-to-do,” not a “need-to-do.”
Where were you all?
While I am satisfied with the overall election results in Belleville, the voter turnout, as usual, was pitiful.
Didn’t vote? Don’t complain
For those who complained about Mark Eckert but didn’t vote, you only have yourself to blame.
Perturbed at polls
I voted today as a resident of Precinct 23 at Roosevelt grade school. How disheartening. The woman checking in voters was too busy on her cell phone with a personal phone call to do the job she was there to do. How unprofessional and rude. I was inconveniencing her. Obviously off to a bad start, the ballot machine would not accept my ballot. And while another worker did help get that problem resolved, she did so after she looked at my ballot to see whom I had voted for. I’m guessing these are my tax dollars at work.
Make America great again
This is a message for all legislators. We have listened to the politicians for many years and look where we are. Now we have a successful businessman wanting to run our great country as a business. Let’s give it a try. The politician’s way hasn’t worked very well. Who knows? We might make America great again.
Lindenwood’s Collinsville deal
After taxpayers gave Lindenwood the property of Belleville West for $1, they decided to expand into Collinsville. Did Collinsville give up a $61 million dollar property in their city?
Not a peep from Pitts
In Leonard Pitts’ recent column he took pot shots at Fox News top personality Bill O’Reilly in retaliation for derisive comments O’Reilly had made about U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters. Not so strange when O’Reilly directed irreverent comments at Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and even George Will; not a peep from Pitts. Get over it, Leonard. There are no sacred cows in politics.
Educate on Election Day
I went to school at St. Augustine’s, where I went to vote today. They gave the kids the day off. There’s no need to do that. That’s just another day to pay teachers and to have the kids not learn anything. Consolidate the schools. Cut the administration from the top. Get rid of the tenure. Stop giving kids days off that they don’t need and we’ll find we have the money that we need.
Lead here first
Bishop Braxton travels to Rome to “take a leadership role” at a Vatican conference. Are you kidding me? He doesn’t take a leadership role in his own diocese of Belleville.
Coroner can’t defend himself
In response to “We don’t need 97 volunteers to collect dead bodies,” the late Rick Stone was degraded in this article and is not around to defend himself. He would not have been coroner for all those years if he didn’t know what he was doing. The new coroner Calvin Dye is using Mr. Stone’s name and past just to make himself look good in the eyes of the voters. Both the editorial board and Calvin Dye should be ashamed of themselves.
Riot at the Grange?
How come there’s nothing in the paper about the disturbance out at the Grange next to Eckerts last Thursday? Belleville is supposed to be so crime free. There were about 50 people out there who got into a riot.
Comments