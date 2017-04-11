Proud to read about women’s history

As March is Women’s History Month, I was proud to read in the March 11 Belleville News-Democrat of Lt. Lou Eisenbrandt, an Army nurse who served in the 91st Evacuation Hospital at Chu Lai, Vietnam. That is the same place in Vietnam where Lt. Sharon Lane was killed on June 8, 1969, although Lane was with the 312th Evacuation Hospital.
Women have gone out of their way to serve, particularly where their work makes tremendous difference. Nursing is a prime example. They placed themselves in harm’s way, knowing the risks involved. Not one woman has ever been drafted and made to serve involuntarily. The same cannot be said of men. Women have stepped forward to put their lives on the line while many men have not only refrained from even putting on a uniform, but also made every effort to avoid doing so.
Immediately after Pearl Harbor, tens of thousands of nurses came forward to serve. One woman said, “December 7, 1941, angered me, and I wanted to be part of our defense. It was my Christian duty.”
Following the end of World War II, another nurse said, “I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.”
In view of the anger aroused by the Pearl Harbor attack, it’s easy to see why so many American men and women volunteered to serve and go to war. In the unpopular war in Vietnam, it took far more courage to do so. In that venture, as in other times and places of dire need, women have come forward with dedication and courage.
Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon
Comments