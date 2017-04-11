Proud to read about women’s history

3:20 Warden talks about concerns with lagged state payments to vendors Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:49 Goshen Butcher Shop takes over for Edwardsville Frozen Foods

0:56 Belleville firefighters work on second floor of house fire

1:10 Belleville fire chief discusses Forest Avenue house fire

1:41 Scott Air Force Base kicks off centennial celebration

7:37 Police interview witness to alleged assault of Madison County Board chairman

1:03 House on fire Thursday in Belleville

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue