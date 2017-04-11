Letters to the Editor

April 11, 2017 9:33 AM

Trump is Bannon’s puppet

Who is Steve Bannon, and how did he become adviser to the president? It seems that “extreme vetting” should also be used to ensure the credentials of government officials.

I have read in reliable sources that Bannon and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are longtime friends who saw Donald Trump as the perfect spokesman for their anti-immigrant, nationalistic views, and President Trump does sound like a Chatty Cathy when speaking of bills he favors: “It’ll be great!” “Everyone will be happy!”

Perhaps the explanation is that Trump is indeed just a puppet with Bannon’s hand up the back of his shirt.

Joan M. Davis, Belleville

