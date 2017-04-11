Collinsville mayor needs to apologize

A symbolic representation of an allegory follows regarding Collinsville Mayor John Miller canceling the March 13 meeting. Councilperson Nancy Moss strongly objected due to many pressing issues like approving the minutes, vendor payments and payroll. Mayor Miller replied saying it was OK because it was done before. It can then be concluded that if a bank was robbed once with no prosecution it would be okay to rob a second time. Mayor Miller should apologize to Councilwoman Moss as well as the public. Further, he also could consider “Dirtgate” being okay if he had free city dirt hauled to his personal property the second time.
Bob DesPain, Collinsville
Comments