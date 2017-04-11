Be careful who you vote for

It’s called HB 3735, and it is an amendment to the Unified Code of Corrections, submitted by Rep. Deb Conroy. In essence this addition would criminalize the expressions of pro-life advocates who stand on sidewalks outside abortion mills. Yes, those trying to keep babies from dying and women from being irreparably wounded could be thrown in the slammer for not toeing up to the narcissistic, God-hating ideology of the left. But why stop there? Let’s go whole hog and make it a crime to be a Christian at all! Yes, let’s topple steeples and rip cross-laden jewelry from necks and ears. Let’s ban and burn the hurtful Book in great roaring bonfires while we dance about in pagan delight! Yes, that’s what this state needs. That’s the direction to prosperity and peace. Or maybe, just maybe — since we’ve being spiraling ever downward — maybe we should start leaning towards the morals of our namesake, Abraham Lincoln. And while we’re at it, let’s read anew the part of our Illinois Constitution that says, “We, the People of the State of Illinois, grateful to Almighty God for the civil, political and religious liberty which He has permitted us to enjoy and seeking His blessing upon our endeavors ...” You see, the answer is not running from God, but running to Him. And, while we’re at it, let’s be careful who we vote for.
Robert Edwards, Granite City
