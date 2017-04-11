Stop trying to guilt trip

My son, John Fink, was born in 1956. Leonard Pitts, the journalist, was born in 1957 and was educated at UCLA. John and I graduated from high school in East St. Louis and in Troy.
John’s great-grandfather, John Henry Fink, was born in 1854, six years before Abraham Lincoln became president of the U.S. I saw my grandfather twice.
The great-grandfather of Leonard Pitts could have been born near 1860.
Every slave in the U.S. became a free person in year 1863. No slaves lived in the U.S. in 1864.
One hundred fifty-two years have passed since slavery existed in the U.S.; therefore, it is time for writers today to quit trying to lay a guilt trip on white Americans that have never seen a slave of any color in our land.
Scripture text Acts 17:26 says it all.
Cal Fink, Troy
Comments