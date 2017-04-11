I don’t know for sure how America’s health care system will look if Obamacare is repealed and replaced. I’m not quite sure that anyone knows for certain. But I do know that premiums and deductibles in Illinois have been going through the roof as a result of Obamacare. I also know that Republicans have been winning elections up and down the ballot since Obamacare was signed into law. Republicans have been saying for years that they will repeal and replace Obamacare if given the opportunity. What I don’t quite understand is why so many people seem surprised that Obamacare is now on the chopping block. The American people have spoken in election after election. As former President Barack Obama famously said after his inauguration in 2009, “elections have consequences.”
Barbara Viviano, O’Fallon
