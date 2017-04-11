A solution to illegal immigration

Both American political parties have failed to prevent aliens from unlawfully entering our country. There is a simple solution that could dramatically reduce the number of illegal aliens in our nation.
Congress should establish a program that pays these illegal aliens to return to their homelands, as follows:
The enabling legislation authorizes the creation of a number of regional processing centers. These centers would have two functions: transportation capabilities and adjudicatory authority. Once operational, any illegal alien can sign in to a processing center. The illegal alien immediately consents to participate in a summary legal proceeding which: (1) admits both illegal entry and lack of legal American citizenship; (2) consents to repatriation to their homeland; (3) consents to summary, administrative deportation upon any future unlawful re-entry into the United States. As a part of this process, the fingerprints and optical identification scans of each alien are entered into a federal database. The alien then appears before a federal magistrate and the summary legal proceeding is entered as a binding federal adjudication that confirms the admissions made by the alien and orders the alien’s return to his homeland.
Within hours after entry of this order, the alien is flown or bused to the national capital of his homeland. Upon arrival, adult aliens are paid $10,000 in cash as compensation for summarily leaving the United States. Aliens with minor children would receive an additional $2,500 for each repatriated minor child.
Chris Tabing, Coulterville
