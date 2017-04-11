This is in response to the Feb. 19 editorial. “Illinois has 350,000 people drawing pensions and of that more than 14,000 are drawing public pensions of more than $100,000 per year. How is it fair to ask the average Illinois family to pay an additional $745 in state taxes when so many are paying zip?”
How about addressing the real problem of the $100,000 per year public pensions instead of adding another tax to the non-state retirees? Very few people in the “real” world get $100,000 pensions. You want to generate $2 billion by taxing retirees so they can fix the state’s pension deficit problem? That’s a great pipedream. If they do this, the pension fund will never see the money and they will find new ways to spend the $2 billion. Anyone remember how the lottery money was supposed to be additional money for the schools? Mess with the cantankerous old retirees and you may just see protests and hell-raising that will make the current anti-Trump protests and demonstrations look like a church social.
Selling the Thompson Center. Additional taxes to senior citizens doesn’t. There is more than enough pork in the budget that can be cut to balance the budget, but then the politicians’ friends and families may have to get real jobs.
Ron Trame, Lebanon
