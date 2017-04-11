Are you ready for the tax increase coming as part of Donald Trump’s tax reforms? Trump promised a tax “decrease,” but he conveniently forgets to say, “… just for the wealthy.” You have to pay attention to Speaker Paul Ryan and Senator Mitch McConnell for their not-so-subtle caveat to the Trump hyperbole.
Trump campaigned that he will reduce the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent down to 33 percent. Ryan and McConnell stated the tax reforms will be “revenue neutral” to the Treasury. Here’s how they plan to screw the working and middle classes.
Using the 2016 tax tables, the 39.6 percent tax bracket applies to earned income over $415,050 for single taxpayers, $441,000 for head of household, and $466,950 for married taxpayers filing jointly. To reduce the tax rate for everyone earning over $415,000 by 6.6 percent and it be “revenue neutral” to the Treasury, that lost 6.6 percent in tax revenue must be paid by all those who earn less than $415,000. There’s no other way. Their strategy has three tax brackets and includes reducing or eliminating certain deductions and credits taken by working and middle class families. “You’re gonna love it,” he said.
Don’t forget that millionaires whose primary income is derived from capital gains are only taxed at 15 percent or 20 percent. Warren Buffett lamented he was in a lower tax bracket than his secretary, and Mitt Romney’s published tax return for 2011 showed his $20+ million income was taxed at only 20 percent. The original Tea Party was about unfair taxation. Are you ready?
David Vail, O’Fallon
