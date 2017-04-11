In response to your editorial, “Highest Pay In Nation Not Good Enough For State Employees”: Believe it or not, Bruce Rauner might be lying to you. The data about the average AFSCME employees salary includes overtime, largely mandatory overtime for which you cannot refuse without being disciplined and/or fired. Employees at Chester Mental Health Center, where I work, are being mandated five to 10 times or more each month for another four to eight hours each time. How many of these private sector employees to whom we are being compared are forced to work an additional 40-80+ hours a month? Unlike the prisons, all of the employees that work at Chester Mental Health, the only maximum-security facility that houses the most violent offenders in the mental health system, can strike ... and will. AFSCME offered to accept four more years of pay freezes (on top of the two years we have been frozen already) and agreed to pay more into our insurance. He simply ignored the offer and called it “superficial.” I am a former Marine and combat veteran, just like many of my fellow employees. We were hired to work for the state because we were able to utilize Veterans Preference, a state program to employ veterans. A few years ago I would have been called a hero, but now thanks to Rauner I’m just another spoiled state employee who has it too good and burdens the tax paying citizens of Illinois. Oh yeah, I pay taxes too.
Cole Young, Steeleville
Comments