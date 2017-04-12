Observing World War I centennial

I hung my American flag from my front porch on April 6, 2017 – 100 years from when the United States declared war on Germany and entered World War I. The only other flag I saw observing the centennial was the American flag at Scott AFB. I saw no other houses displaying the flag in observance of the centennial. It made me wonder why.
To most Americans today, the First World War is merely a chapter in a history book. To them it is a distant was that seems irrelevant today. And they care no more about it than what they know about it.
In 1917 the United States asserted itself as a world power and brought about change when it was most urgently needed. Both sides fighting in Europe were severely strained, but the Allies were almost exhausted and Germany was about to win. America’s entry into that war furnished a whole new reservoir of fresh manpower and tipped the balance. In the following year the war came to an end.
After 16 years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, are the American people too war weary to commemorate another war – especially one in which our participation spelled the difference? What did our people know once before that has been forgotten? It is about as shameful as it is mystifying.
Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon
